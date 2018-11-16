WWE Survivor Series 2018 Preview And Predictions

Survivor Series is this Sunday in Los Angeles at Staples Center. With FOX Sports executives very likely in attendance, this would be the time for WWE to build SmackDown as the A-show as it gets closer to debuting on FOX in October of 2019. Below is our preview of Sunday's card:

10-On-10 Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match

RAW (Roode & Chad Gable *Captains*, The B-Team, The Revival, Lucha House Party, & The Ascension) vs. Smackdown (The Usos *Captains*, The New Day, Sanity, Gallows & Anderson, and the Colóns

Smackdown is stacked with 3 of the greatest tag teams in wrestling The Usos (5-time champions), The New Day (Longest-reigning tag team champions), SAnitY (Former NXT Tag Team Champions), Gallows & Anderson (Former RAW Tag Team Champions & 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champions) and the Colóns. I don't see how RAW wins this. This could be Revival's chance to shine, but this just seems like Smackdown's night.

Predicted Winner: Team Smackdown via pinfall

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is due for a crowning moment and it's going to happen here. Ali's Falls Count Anywhere match with Hideo Itami was a major statement match for him and a signal of his evolution as the top guy for 205 Live. Buddy Murphy is having the best year of his career, but a loss here won't cause his star to fade one bit. Murphy has a bright future as well. Ali wins clean to become the new cruiserweight champion.

Predicted Winner: Mustafa Ali via pinfall

Authors Of Pain (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs. The Bar (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)



After two years together, The Bar have made us forget that Sheamus is a former WWE Champion and that Cesaro is a former United States Champion. On paper, these two should dominate the younger AOP in what is sure to be a physical match. However, with the help of some shenanigans from Drake Maverick, AOP will use their size advantage and power advantage to defeat the Bar to make a statement as the new power tag team on RAW.

Predicted Winner: Authors Of Pain via pinfall

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match

RAW (Alexa Bliss *Captain*, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Ruby Riott, and Natalya) vs. Smackdown (Captain TBA, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, and Sonya Deville)

Asuka & Naomi have been languishing on Smackdown for too long. These two will be featured in this match with the Smackdown mystery partner being the newly called-up Nikki Cross from NXT. Natalya & Ruby Riott will not be able to put their feud aside and coexist for even one night. Team RAW will implode. Smackdown wins here with Asuka and Naomi leading the way.

Predicted Winner: Team Smackdown via pinfall

Seth Rollins (RAW Intercontinental Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown United States Champion)

In 2015 Shinsuke Nakamura was the IWGP Intercontinental Champion and Seth Rollins had stolen the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns. Three and a half years later we are finally getting a match between these two. I expect them to give us a preview of what they can do together before Dean Ambrose ruins the party. With the amount of times WWE has noted this match is a "Dream Match", it's likely these two will have a re-match in early 2019.

Predicted Winner: Seth Rollins via DQ

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match

RAW (Baron Corbin *Captain*, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Smackdown (The Miz *Captain*, Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe)

RAW has been victorious for the past two years in a row at Survivor Series. Smackdown is due for a win. With Randy Orton, Andrade Almas, Jinder Mahal, and AJ Styles without a spot on the card, some interference is going to happen somewhere in this match. Shane McMahon will continue his selfish descent and reveal himself as a narcissist inserting himself into moments that he didn't earn. Shane will bring home the win for Smackdown but will earn the ire of his Survivor Series teammates.

Predicted Winner: Team Smackdown via pinfall

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women's Champion) vs Charlotte Flair (Smackdown)

An unfortunate concussion sidelined Becky Lynch forcing what many thought to be a potential main event at Wrestlemania 35 to take place at Survivor Series. Charlotte is the most complete female athlete in the company and these two will deliver a classic. Ronda wins cleanly and will continue to ride her momentum on top of the RAW women's division.

Predicted Winner: Ronda Rousey via submission

Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) vs Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)

This match was supposed to be the squash for Lesnar in 2014 but Daniel Bryan's head injury kept him away from the ring until WrestleMania 31. John Cena stepped in as the sacrificial lamb for Lesnar and was handed his most one-sided PPV loss ever. It's not 2014 anymore and we're not dealing with the same Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan's heel turn and championship win stunned the WWE Universe and he will stun everyone again with a surprise win against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. LA was where Daniel Bryan got his first WWE Championship win over John Cena in 2013 and LA is where he'll steal a win from Brock Lesnar.

Predicted Winner: Daniel Bryan via pinfall



