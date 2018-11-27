The Bar's Open Challenge Accepted, Backstage Note From RAW, Tyler Breeze & Zelina Vega Video

- Xavier Woods talks movies, video games, lyrics and more with Zelina Vega & Tyler Breeze in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- Last night's WWE RAW from Milwaukee, Wisconsin was WWE's first time running The Fiserv Forum. PWInsider reports that WWE employees were really praising the arena for how great it was, how easy it was to load their equipment and how easy it was to use the facility.

- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar have been tweeting about an Open Challenge on tonight's SmackDown episode, despite WWE previously announcing a non-title match against The Usos for tonight. The Usos tweeted the following to accept the challenge:

*Note: open challenge excludes New Day because who needs more of that.. am i right? Terms & Conditions Apply. #nomorepancakes — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 27, 2018