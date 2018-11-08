Wrestling Inc.

Talent Announced For NJPW World Tag League

By Daniel Yanofsky | November 08, 2018

With only a few days until the World Tag League tournament returns, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the teams participating in the annual event.

Unlike previous events, there will be a single block format instead of a two block one.

NJPW also announced on their website the dates in which the tournament will take place and the matches at the events. The following teams are scheduled to be in the tournament:

- Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA)
- Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
- Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka)
- Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)
- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club/Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
- The Elite (Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi
- Chuckie T & Beretta
- David Finlay & Juice Robinson
- Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb
- Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino
- Togi Makabe & Toa Henare
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
- Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi

The tournament begins on November 17th with the finals ending on December 9th. It will air on NJPW World. The winners (if not G.O.D.) will face the champions for the tag team titles at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Source: NJPW1972.com

