Young Bucks Won't Be In NJPW Tournament, Updated ROH Global Wars Matches, Daniel Bryan ROH Throwback

- Above is the 2004 ROH Survival of the Fittest finals featuring Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Austin Aries, Colt Cabana, Homicide, Mark Briscoe, and Samoa Joe. The finish of the match would be Bryan forcing Aries to tap out. This year's Survival of the Fittest just finished up with Marty Scurll winning the finals and receiving a future ROH World Title Shot.

- Below are the updated cards for the ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour.

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas

* Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger

* Flip Gordon vs. Eli Isom

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoe vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

* BUSHI vs. Matt Taven

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Beretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

* Dalton Castle vs. TK O'Ryan

* Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Super Smash Bros (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Hangman Page vs. Chuckie T

* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven

See Also Top NJPW Star Reportedly Turned Down WWE Offer

- NJPW Announcer Kevin Kelly noted the World Tag League bracket should be out fairly soon. The tournament is scheduled to run from November 17 until December 9, but won't include The Young Bucks. Matt Jackson noted in the replies that "we're too busy and they don't pay enough." After being called out about the money, Jackson followed up that "Truthfully, we were never even offered the tour. But yes, it wouldn't make sense to leave our families for close to four weeks during the holidays for many reasons; finances only being one amongst many." The World Tag League features teams from the heavyweight division, which Matt and Nick moved up to back in February.

I can't wait for the #njwtl blocks to be released. I am guessing Monday. My way too early prediction? #BestFriends — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) November 4, 2018

I think @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB won't be in it due to the hectic schedule that comes along with it. They probably have other dates but would love them to be in their first WTL, nevertheless. — Soumik Datta (@Thesoumikdatta9) November 4, 2018

We're too busy and they don't pay enough. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) November 5, 2018

I thought money wasn't everything to you guys? guess that's a work ?????? plus who in roh haven't you guys faced already? — Cameron Mitchell (@Cameroncavs) November 6, 2018