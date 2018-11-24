The Big Show Talks Retirement, Working With Shaquille O’Neal

The Big Show recently aligned himself with Cesaro and Sheamus, helping the duo win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last month on SmackDown Live. Show signed a new WWE contract last year, and the Superstar recently talked to TMZ about his retirement plans and possible showdown with basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

"No, I'm still good", Show revealed. "I tweaked a hamstring last week, so I'm a little sore. But other than that, I'm having fun. I signed a new deal last year, (and) I got a couple of years left. I'm having fun. We'll re-evaluate in a couple of years, absolutely."

The towering Superstar also spoke about the women's evolution in WWE, and expressed his happiness at the opportunities the female talent are being given in the company.

"I think now is the greatest time for women's division to shine and show how amazing they are. And that division is full of incredibly motivated, dedicated talent, and I'm just proud of the fact that the girls are getting the respect they deserve, and the attention that they deserve."

See Also The Big Show Reveals His Most Embarrassing Moment In Wrestling

Finally, Show was asked about working with Shaq, and the former WWE Champion said we could see them working together in some capacity down the road.

"Shaq and I, I don't know. I wouldn't be surprised if you did see Shaq and I square-off at some point to something, somewhere. Whether it's a Krispy Kream doughnut eat-off, free throw contest… somewhere him and I are going to have to draw a line in the sand and figure out what's what."