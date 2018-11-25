The Miz Has Bold Predictions For The Cleveland Browns, Mandy Rose, WWE - League Of Legends

- The above video hyped the League of Legends battle between Tyler 1 and Team NXT vs. Imaqtpie and Team WWE. You watch the full match between the two teams below.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Was the miscommunication between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville intentional or coincidental?" The results of the two answers so far are 61% for "Intentional. The tension is rising between these two" and 39% "Coincidental. Sonya Deville pushed Mandy Rose out of the way, and unfortunately fell into an Asuka Lock." The poll is for the recent SmackDown match that was Asuka and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

- The Miz has made his big predictions for the Cleveland Browns on his Instagram. He talked about beating the Bengals, winning the division, and then becoming the 2019 Super Bowl Champions. He also welcomed Browns sideline reporter Nathan Zegura back after he was banned for eight games for yelling at an official. You can read his Instagram post below: