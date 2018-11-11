The Rock And Stephanie McMahon Veterans Day Tweets, WWE Makes NY Times Crossword, WCW 1995 WarGames

- WWE shared a blast from the past (the video above), a WCW match between The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, and Sting) and The Dungeon of Doom (Kamala, The Zodiac, The Shark, and Meng). It was a WarGames Match during the WCW Fall Brawl 1995. Hulk Hogan ended up winning the match for The Hulkamaniacs by making Zodiac tap to a camel clutch. Next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames will feature Undisputed Era taking on Ricochet, Pete Dunne, and War Raiders.

- How many of you do the New York Times crossword? Well, WWE Public Relations shared yesterday that WWE made it on the popular crossword. The clue for 48 down was "TV show created by Vince McMahon."

- Today is Veterans Day and Wrestling Inc. would like to thank everyone who has served in the armed forces. Both Stephanie McMahon and The Rock also tweeted their thanks to all of the veterans out there. Stephanie started her tweet with "Freedom is not Free" and The Rock started with "We look back at 100 years with honor in our eyes," which is a comment about today being 100 years ago since World War I ended. You can read both of their tweets below:

"Freedom is not free." Thank you to the men and women in the armed forces who have fought/are fighting and for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. #VeteransDay #NeverForget https://t.co/9mWheSg60n — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 11, 2018