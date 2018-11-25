The Rock Shares Funny Owen Hart Moment, WWE Looks At "The Best Men In WWE History," Four Horsewomen

- Above, WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- On Instagram, WWE looked at "The Best Men in WWE History." Beginning at number five: Boogeyman, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Big Boss Man, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and at number one, "The Man" Becky Lynch.

- A fan sent an old clip to The Rock of when he was a rookie in the WWE while on tour in Dubai. The short clip showed him "pantsing" Owen Hart in front of the press. Below are Rock's full comments about this moment:

"This one makes my heart ?? smile so f---ing big. A fan sent me this vintage video of me pantsing my buddy Owen Hart in front of the press while we were on our big wrestling tour in Dubai. This was my rookie year and Owen and his brother Bret Hart really took me in and mentored me at a critical time when this rook needed it. We had a lot fun. We worked extremely hard. I'll never forget it and I'll always be grateful to Owen & Bret. The Hart's. Miss you Owen. Til we meet again."