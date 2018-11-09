The Undisputed Era Reveal Their Dream WrestleMania Opponents

Since forming on NXT, the Undisputed Era has become a true force to be reckoned with. Adding Roderick Strong into the mix gave them a true edge. While they are focused on defending the NXT Tag Team Titles and dominating NXT at the moment, the group do have other goals for one another.

Speaking to Sam Roberts at Ringside Collectibles' Ringside Fest, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong all had strong visions for the future of the Undisputed Era. In regards to bringing women in, the answers by these men were a mix of legends and some of the best wrestlers out there today.

O'Reilly: "I would say Trish Stratus, just because I had a crush on her growing up."

Cole: "I have to pick Britt Baker, Roddy has to pick Marina Shafir. We both realistically would. Welcome, to the Undisputed Era"

Fish: "Can I bring my girlfriend in?"

See Also Adam Cole Compares Being In Undisputed Era With Bullet Club

One of the things these four men will be working for is one day having a match at WrestleMania. Their opponents? A who's who of well-known names within the industry.

Fish: "Give me Vince McMahon. I'm going straight to the top, I don't mess around, man."

O'Reilly: "Daniel Bryan. Nothing crazy, just a straight up match."

Cole: "Now that he is back, Shawn Michaels."

Strong: He (O'Reilly) took me pick, but I guess I'd have to go with A.J. Styles."

Cole: "That is shaping up to be one heck of a WrestleMania card, if I do say so myself."

Strong: "And then we can do an eight-man, Vince's team v. us."

Speaking of eight-man tag matches, the Undisputed Era have one of their own coming up. The group faces off against Pete Dunne, Ricochet and War Raiders inside War Games at NXT Takeover on November 17th.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ringside Collectibles with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Ringside Collectibles