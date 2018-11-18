Tommaso Ciampa Comments On NXT TakeOver Win, Randy Orton, Naomi On Nikki Bella And John Cena Split

- The video above is a WWE Championship Match between then-champion Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton during Survivor Series 2007. The match had the stipulation that Michaels couldn't use his famous finisher, Sweet Chin Music. The match ended with Orton using the RKO to win title.

- Naomi talked with Radar Online about the current women's revolution in WWE and also commented on how Nikki Bella handled her split from John Cena.

"She's really positive about it and she's really strong about it," Naomi said. "I couldn't imagine going through a breakup publicly the way she has. She handled it so gracefully, so beautifully."

- Last night at NXT TakeOver: War Games, Tommaso Ciampa successfully defended his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream. The finish of the match came when Ciampa gave Dream a DDT on the steel partition plate between the two rings. Afterwards, Ciampa shared his success with this tweet: