Top Stars At Survivor Series, Referee On Look In Daniel Bryan's Eyes, Tommaso Ciampa Bold Statement

- WWE posted this video of referee Mike Chioda talking to Mike Rome after WWE Champion Daniel Bryan's loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last night. Chioda admits he considered calling the match at a few points due to Bryan's condition and how he was slow to acknowledge him. Regarding Bryan's comeback in the match, Chioda says he saw something different in Bryan's eyes, something he hasn't seen in a long time, if ever.

- Dean Ambrose and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch were backstage for Survivor Series but obviously not used. UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Lilian Garcia, Candice Michelle, Darren Young and Rosa Mendes' husband Bobby Schubenski were also backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night.

- WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter after Survivor Series and declared himself the MVP of Survivor Series Weekend in Los Angeles. Saturday's NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event saw Ciampa retain his title over The Velveteen Dream. He tweeted the following after Sunday's show, apparently not impressed with the main roster: