Update On Wrestler Hit With Concrete Block, MLW Airing Live Special, NJPW TV Deal In South Korea

- Curvo was discharged from the hospital after undergoing successful surgery last week to remove a blood clot from his brain. Cuervo sustained the injuries after being hit with a concrete block during a match with Angel o Demonio at a Lucha Memes / Lucha Libre Boom co-promotional show in Mexico on November 19th. As seen in the video above at the 4:35 mark, Demonio threw the block from the ring down to the floor in an unplanned spot, hitting Cuervo in the back of the head and legitimately knocking him out for a few moments. Demonio was reportedly upset because he felt some of the chairshots from Cuervo earlier in the match were stiff. Demonio was suspended indefinitely by the Mexican Professional Boxing and Wrestling Commission due to the incident.

- New Japan Pro Wrestling announced this week that they will be airing every Sunday in South Korea on FX. The show will air past matches from 9pm - 11pm.

- Major League Wrestling will air its first ever live broadcast special taking place in Miami, Florida on Friday, December 14th on beIN SPORTS. The night will feature a double main event as the leader of Los Ingobernables, Rush fights Rich Swann. The second main event will feature a high-intensity World Middleweight Championship ladder match with current World Middleweight Champion, MJF vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade. Preceding the main-event will be the CMLL Lightweight Champion, Dragon Lee's match versus DJZ. World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Salina de la Renta, the Hart Foundation and others will also be appearing.

The card is part of MLW's December double-shot debut at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple on December 13 & 14th. Rush vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland has been added to the Thursday night December 13th MLW: Never Say Never card. You can purchase General Admission tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com. For just $20 fans can see both the December 13th (Never Say Never) and December 14th (Zero Hour) shows as part of the holiday combo ticket. Below are the cards for both show:

NEVER SAY NEVER - December 13th:

MAIN EVENT

Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN MIAMI

PCO vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Rush vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT

"Filthy" Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

Plus: Rich Swann, the debut of Dragon Lee, Dezmond Xavier and Andrew Everett

ZERO HOUR - December 14th:

NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE FIGHT

Konnan vs. Low Ki (c)

5-WAY WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

MJF (if he is cleared to compete) vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jason Cade vs. Andrew Everett vs. Dezmond Xavier

Rush vs. Rich Swann

SINGAPORE CANE MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.