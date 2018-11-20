Yesterday, Angel o Demonio took on Cuervo at a Lucha Memes / Lucha Libre Boom co-promotional show in Puerto Rico that was streamed on +LuchaTV.

At one point during the match, Demonio took an actual brick and threw it from the ring down to the floor, hitting Cuervo in the back of the head and legitimately knocking him out for a few moments (4:35 mark in the video above).

The referee and what looks to be a ringside physician immediately checked on Cuervo, who would regain consciousness and be helped to the back. The match would just end with Demonio taunting the crowd for a few minutes.

On the +Lucha stream of the LLB/Lucha Memes show, Angel o Demonio threw a brick at the back of Cuervo (of Puerto Rico)'s head when he clearly had no idea it was coming. Cuervo was knocked out, regained consciousness quickly after. pic.twitter.com/uCrP2EntjC — luchablog (@luchablog) November 20, 2018

According to LuchaBlog and RobViper, the throw was reportedly due to hard chairshots from Cuervo earlier in the match. Cuervo was said to be taken to the hospital, no update on the severity of his injury.

This was nasty. Announcers laughed about it for some reason.



On Facebook Angel o Demonio basically says it was a receipt for hard chair shots earlier in the match. Cool.



Cuervo went to the hospital, all expenses paid by Lucha Memes & Boom I'm sure. ?? https://t.co/c00nIDMjR3 — RobViper (@RobViper) November 20, 2018