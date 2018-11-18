Velveteen Dream Goes "Hollywood" At Takeover (Video), Takeover Attendance, Kairi Sane Thanks Fans

- The Velveteen Dream paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan during his entrance for the loss to WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at "Takeover: War Games II" last night. Dream also made several nods to The Hulkster during the match. Above is video from his entrance.

- Mauro Ranallo announced a sold out crowd of 13,600 fans in attendance for last night's Takeover event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- Kairi Sane tweeted the following after her "Takeover: War Games II" loss to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The 2 of 3 Falls match saw interference from Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai.