Vickie Guerrero Lashes Out Over Bad Booking, Drew McIntyre And Dolph Ziggler Warn SmackDown (Video)

By Marc Middleton | November 13, 2018

- Above is new video of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler walking to the ring at the weekend WWE live event in Frankfurt, Germany. That show saw them lose a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to Braun Strowman but right after that loss they teamed with Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin for a 3-on-1 Handicap Match win over Strowman. The video shows Ziggler and McIntyre sending warnings to Team SmackDown for the big 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

Ziggler: "Since day one we've done nothing but tell the truth and do what is right for the business. At Survivor Series, we show the world just how damn good we are and what we mean for everybody else who's riding our coattails. Tell 'em big man!"

McIntyre: "You saw what I'm capable of Monday night. SmackDown doesn't stand a bloody chance."

- Vickie Guerrero had an issue with her booking at the Action Fest convention in Lufkin, Texas this past weekend. Vickie made the appearance on Sunday but took to Twitter on Monday to indicate issues with the promoter. She tweeted updates this afternoon and agreed with another guest who had a bad experience. She's threatening to out the promoter if she isn't paid for the appearance. You can see her tweets below:




