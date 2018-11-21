Vince McMahon Gives Props To The Bella Twins, Nikki Cross Gets Emotional In LA (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center Diaries video with Nikki Cross getting emotional when talking about competing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event. Cross wrestled Candice LeRae in a match that will air on tonight's NXT episode.

- WWE stock was up 2.27% today, closing at $63.09 per share. Today's high was $63.65 and the low was $62.19.

- As noted, The Bella Twins are celebrating their 35th birthdays today. Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today with praise for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the twins. He wrote, "WWE Superstars, reality TV sensations, and fearless entrepreneurs. There's no one quite like The @BellaTwins. Happy birthday, Nikki & Brie!"