In the world of pro wrestling, there will always be a need for stables who take advantage of the fact that there is strength in numbers. Two of the best stables in the world today reside in ROH with The Kingdom and in New Japan with LIJ.

These two have clashed before as The Kingdom defeated LIJ to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Best in the World. But Vinny Marseglia of The Kingdom wants another feud with LIJ as he told our Nick Hausman on the WINCLY podcast.

"Yea that would be awesome," Marseglia responded at the idea of The Kingdom and LIJ feuding in Japan. "We had that one match with them for the Six-Man Tag Titles at the Best in the World pay-per-view. That match was cool but I would love to do a series of battles with The Kingdom and LIJ. That would be awesome."

LIJ's leader, Naito, wasn't in that match although Marseglia says he and TK O'Ryan did have a tag match against Naito and Bushi. But Marseglia would love for everyone to be involved in a six-man match.

"I think a Kingdom-LIJ feud would be something amazing for wrestling fans all over the world," said Marseglia.

Despite often being in the same place at the same time, the two groups have just wrestled only a couple of times which is a surprise to many. Marseglia was asked if The Kingdom needs a rival to feud with.

"I don't know if we necessarily need [a rival], but we'd love to have…We love competition, so any good competition out there in trios, we would love to get in the ring with them. Just to continue to prove that we're the best trio in the world right now and our Six-Man Tag Titles say that," stated Marseglia.

"You know LIJ's [a rival]. Elite and Bullet Club's always been [a rival]. I'd say those guys have always been my favorite to go to war with. The LIJ thing is something I've been wanting to do so hopefully we can make that happen."

Ring of Honor Global Wars will be in Buffalo, NY tonight and Toronto, ON this Sunday. For tickets and more information about those events, please click here.

