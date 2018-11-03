Who Won This Year's NJPW Super Jr. Tag League At Power Struggle?

Sho and Yoh won this year's NJPW Super Jr. Tag League at tonight's NJPW Power Struggle against Shingo Takagi / BUSHI and Desperado / Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Roppongi 3k won back-to-back years, which is the first time this has happened in the tournament.

This was also the first year a round robin styled tournament was used instead of single elimination, three teams were tied at the top of the standings, so a triple threat finals went down earlier today.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below you can see videos and photos of their win: