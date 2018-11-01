Why Cedric Alexander Isn't Getting Rematch, WWE NXT Brawl Unseen Angles (Video), Paige - Lana Drama

- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announced the "Takeover: War Games II" main event on last night's show after a big brawl. It will be The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly). WWE posted these unseen angles of last night's show-closing brawl.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Hate Is a Strong Word: A girls bonding trip to Lake Tahoe quickly escalates into a heated fight between Lana and Paige; Trinity catches up with family and friends in Atlanta without Jon."

- Cedric Alexander's rematch from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy has not been announced but the storyline is that WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick doesn't feel like Cedric is ready for the rematch as he's lost three straight matches. Drake told Cedric on last night's show that he will get the rematch when he's ready because it wouldn't be fair to the rest of the division if he gave it to him now. Video from that segment can be seen below. As noted, Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to Murphy on last night's show but there's no word yet on when he will get his title shot. Murphy vs. Mark Andrews in a non-title match will take place on next Wednesday's episode from the UK.