Will Chris Jericho Do Another Cruise?, Nick Aldis To Take On Former WWE Star, ROH 17th Anniversary

- The above video is about the upcoming NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match: Nick Aldis vs. Jake Hager (aka former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger). The match will happen at WrestleCade Supershow and will be on November 24, 2018, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Nick Aldis regained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Cody Rhodes at NWA 70 and wrestling Hager is his next major challenge.

- ROH has given ticket info on several upcoming events surrounding its next PPV that follows this December's Final Battle on December 14. The first two events are ROH Bound by Honor live events. Bound by Honor: Lakeland will on Feb. 9, 2019, and it will be in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Arena and the second event is Bound By Honor: Miami, which will be at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 10, 2019. The third and fourth events are PPV ROH 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada with TV tapings at the same location on March 16.

- For those who loved the Chris Jericho Cruise will be happy to know Jericho is thinking about doing a second cruise down the road. A fan on Twitter asked if the rumors were true about another cruise happening and Jericho responded, "Trust me, we are working on it!" You can read the tweets below:

Day 12: Rumors are going around about the next @jericho_cruise being in 2020. I'm fine with that, more time to pay it off. No announcement yet so we keep on tweeting. Captain @IAmJericho is a busy man so all of us Ragers understand. #JerichoCruise #ThursdayThoughts — Ken B ?? ???? (@KenBTheAwesome) November 15, 2018