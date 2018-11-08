Spoiler: World Title Match Reportedly Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor's annual pay-per-view, Final Battle, will emanate from The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14th. As reported earlier, two matches have been announced for the show, with Zack Sabre Jr. taking on Jonathan Gresham, while Sumie Sakai is scheduled to defend the ROH Women of Honor World Championship in a Four Corner Survival match. While Madison Rayne has since been revealed as one of the participants, ROH will announce the other participants in the coming weeks.

See Also ROH Parent Company CEO Talks About ROH's Ambitions

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the ROH Final Battle card, and revealed more matches that will reportedly take place on the show, including the match for the ROH World Championship. Below are the matches Dave revealed will be taking place during the pay-per-view.

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page for the ROH Television Championship

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes in a Ladder match

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a Submission match

* Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. TBA vs. TBA for the ROH Women of Honor World Championship