WrestleCade SuperShow Results: Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title Against Former WWE Star

WrestleCade: SuperShow took place earlier tonight in Winston-Salem, NC with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeating Jake Hager (fka WWE's Jack Swagger) in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Jake Hager (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)
* Johnny Impact and PJ Black defeated Ultimo Dragon and Juventud Guerrera (Lucha Tag Rules)(with Sonny Onoo)
* Fallah Bahh won the Battle Royal.
* Caleb Konley (c) defeated Psicosis, Mil Muertes, Jason Kincaid, Marty the Moth, and Luchasaurus (AML World Championship Ladder Match)
* Crazzy Steve defeated Vampiro (Casket Match)
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Penelope Ford
* Carlito Colon and Eddie Edwards defeated MVP and Moose
* CW Anderson defeated Kid Kash (with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee)
* The War Kings defeated The Boys
* Shane "Hurricane" Helms defeated Eli Drake
* Brandon Scott (c) defeated Billy Gunn (VCW Championship)
Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman was at tonight's show and sent in these photos. He noted the SuperShow was 95% full and was the largest crowd he's ever seen at the event. There's an estimated 6,400 attendees over the three-day WrestleCade Weekend.
.@therealwiseman is at tonight's @WrestleCade SuperShow! Below are photos of Taya Valkyrie vs. Penelope Ford and Eddie Edwards/Carlito vs. MVP/Moose.— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 24, 2018
We'll have full results of the show later tonight. pic.twitter.com/HE7Ob6XewY
Nick Aldis retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Jake Hager at tonight's @WrestleCade Super Show. (Photos: @therealwiseman) pic.twitter.com/lsnqW6YJe3— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 25, 2018
@therealwiseman contributed to this article.