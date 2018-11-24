Cody Rhodes And Joey Ryan Have Staring Contest For IWGP US Championship (Video)

Earlier this month, both Joey Ryan and IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes went down with injuries that would keep them out of their matches at this weekend's World Series Wrestling events in Australia.

For Ryan, it's a torn left pectoral muscle that required surgery, while Cody has a large meniscus tear in his knee that he's currently rehabbing. He plans on undergoing surgery in January after wrestling at Final Battle against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal on December 14, along with his to be announced match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

Despite not being able to wrestle, both traveled to Australia to do meet and greets with the fans and at last night's show they also did an in-ring segment where they had a staring contest for the IWGP US Championship.

Things were going great for Ryan until Brandi Rhodes came out for a not so subtle distraction, causing Ryan to break his stare and give Cody the victory. You can see the full "match" below.

Below are some more photos of Rhodes and Ryan (along with Brandi and Marty Scurll) in Australia.