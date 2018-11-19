Wrestling Vet Coming Out Of Retirement For Title Match, TLC Promo, WWE Stars Going Through Glass

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars getting thrown through glass. The video includes JBL throwing John Cena into the windshield of his car, Triple H throwing Randy Orton out of his front window, Kurt Angle suplexing Shane McMahon through the window panes on the set at the 2001 King of the Ring pay-per-view and Shawn Michaels throwing Marty Jannetty though the glass window of "The Barber Shop" set.

- Major League Wrestling has announced that former WCW United States Champion Konnan will be coming out of retirement on December 14 in his hometown of Miami, Florida at the MLW Fusion TV tapings. Konnan will face MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki in a No DQ match with the title on the line. Tickets are available at MLWTickets.com.

MLW's announcement included this statement from Konnan: "Low Ki you're younger than me, quicker than me, stronger than me… at this point. But what's gonna happen when the underdog - and I need to be the underdog and I don't need anyone telling me I should win because I shouldn't win but what's going to happen when I go to my hometown and beat you? What are you going to say then? Because that's exactly what's gonna happen."

See Also Konnan On If He Has Heat With WWE Over Past Gimmick And His Interactions With Vince McMahon Since

- Below is a new promo for the WWE TLC pay-per-view. TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The finals of Mixed Match Challenge season 2 and Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins have officially been announced for the show.