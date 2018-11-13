WWE Announces SmackDown Match, Bobby Lashley - Braun Strowman Exchange, League Of Legends Face Off

- As noted, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel recently hosted a League of Legends battle at the WWE NXT TV tapings. Team WWE (Gamer Imaqtpie, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) vs. Team NXT (Gamer Tyler1, Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano) will air on the WWE Network this coming Saturday at 10am EST. Above is new UUDD video of the two teams facing off in the ring.

- WWE has announced The New Day vs. Big Show and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in six-man action for tonight's SmackDown episode.

- Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Miz, Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this evening to hype tonight's Mixed Match Challenge episode. As noted, the winners of the competition will earn the #30 spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches this coming January. Tonight's show will feature battles of undefeated teams - Strowman and Moon vs. Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka vs. Styles and Flair.

I'm all Team Red for #SurvivorSeries but tonight @WWEEmberMoon and I only care about one thing: DOMINATING the competition. See you in the ring, Bobby. #WWEMMC — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 13, 2018

Tonight on #WWEMMC, @MickieJames and I are gonna prove all the doubters wrong by DOMINATING @BraunStrowman & @WWEEmberMoon, and staying UNDEFEATED! Not that I need an advantage, but being #30 in the #RoyalRumble would be the icing on the cake. ???? — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 13, 2018

.@wwe #MMC

The #30 #RoyalRumble spot will be eclipsed as we continue out path of destruction... We're making our own way to #WrestleMania !!! https://t.co/2Q1BDJFyIE — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 13, 2018

On the day #Marine6 becomes available and the final #SDLive before I lead Team Smackdown to victory at #SurvivorSeries, @WWEAsuka and I will remain undefeated in #WWEMMC. We're unstoppable! We're #AWESOME! — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 13, 2018

This is a busy week for @WWE ... but that's not new. #SurvivorSeries is only a couple of days away but #WWEMMC is tonight. I'll deal with the Beast on Sunday but tonight I'm just gonna punch Miz in the mouth. Because it's fun. And he's annoying. And I want to. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 13, 2018