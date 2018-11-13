Wrestling Inc.

WWE Announces SmackDown Match, Bobby Lashley - Braun Strowman Exchange, League Of Legends Face Off

By Marc Middleton | November 13, 2018

- As noted, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel recently hosted a League of Legends battle at the WWE NXT TV tapings. Team WWE (Gamer Imaqtpie, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) vs. Team NXT (Gamer Tyler1, Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano) will air on the WWE Network this coming Saturday at 10am EST. Above is new UUDD video of the two teams facing off in the ring.

- WWE has announced The New Day vs. Big Show and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in six-man action for tonight's SmackDown episode.

See Also
Backstage Update On WWE Survivor Series Plans For Ronda Rousey And Tonight's SmackDown Main Event

- Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Miz, Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this evening to hype tonight's Mixed Match Challenge episode. As noted, the winners of the competition will earn the #30 spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches this coming January. Tonight's show will feature battles of undefeated teams - Strowman and Moon vs. Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka vs. Styles and Flair.







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage This Sunday

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top