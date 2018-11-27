WWE Announces SmackDown Match For Tonight, Nia Jax And Tamina Snuka On Ronda Rousey, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Milwaukee.

- WWE has announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. The Usos in a non-title match for tonight's SmackDown episode.

See Also Nia Jax On What She Would Tell Alexa Bliss During Their Recent Bullying Storyline

- Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka took to Twitter today to tweet the following shots at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey:

You shouldn't be worried about our dates @RondaRousey. Your concern should be setting up a date to see a doc about that nasty case of pink eye you got going on??. I thought jealousy was green eyed, not pink???????. Come TLC @NiaJaxWWE will turn those pink eyes to black and blue???? #RAW pic.twitter.com/PlYjnJX3Y9 — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 27, 2018