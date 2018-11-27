Wrestling Inc.

WWE Announces SmackDown Match For Tonight, Nia Jax And Tamina Snuka On Ronda Rousey, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | November 27, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Milwaukee.

- WWE has announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. The Usos in a non-title match for tonight's SmackDown episode.

- Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka took to Twitter today to tweet the following shots at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey:



