WWE Announces Starrcade Matches And Segments To Air On The WWE Network

WWE announced which segments will air on tomorrow's WWE Starrcade one-hour special, beginning at 8pm ET. Starrcade is taking place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH.
Below are the announced segments for tomorrow.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James
* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)
* A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* "Miz TV" featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio
Below is the full card for tonight's show, we'll have results up later:
* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title)
* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Title Match)
* The Bar (c) vs. The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)
* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
* The Miz vs. Rusev (with Lana)
* Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James