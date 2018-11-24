Wrestling Inc.

WWE Announces Starrcade Matches And Segments To Air On The WWE Network

By Kellie Haulotte | November 24, 2018
WWE announced which segments will air on tomorrow's WWE Starrcade one-hour special, beginning at 8pm ET. Starrcade is taking place tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH.

Below are the announced segments for tomorrow.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)

* A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* "Miz TV" featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio

Below is the full card for tonight's show, we'll have results up later:

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (Steel Cage match for the WWE Intercontinental Title)
* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Title Match)
* The Bar (c) vs. The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)
* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match)
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
* The Miz vs. Rusev (with Lana)
* Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

