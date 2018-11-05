WWE Announces Title Change For RAW, Rey Mysterio And Sasha Banks Collection Intros, WWE Stock

- Above and below are the new intros for the WWE Network Collections on Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks.

- WWE stock was up 4.26% today, closing at $73.15 per share. Today's high was $73.42 and the low was $70.00.

- WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Titles changed hands at today's TV tapings in Manchester, England. You can find out who the new champions are by reading our spoiler report at this link. Remember to join us for coverage of tonight's RAW USA Network broadcast at 8pm ET. WWE announced the following on the title change: