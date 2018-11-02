WWE Crown Jewel Attendance Note And Crowd Shots, Opening Video Package, Mr. Turki Al-Sheikh

- Below is the opening video package used for today's WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "The Fight" by The Phantoms was the theme song used for Crown Jewel.

- It's worth noting that WWE did not announce an attendance number for Crown Jewel but Michael Cole did say that the King Saudi University Stadium was sold out.

- The man shown at the beginning of the Crown Jewel main broadcast in traditional Saudi dress (thobe) and introduced by Greg Hamilton was His Excellency Mr. Turki Al-Sheikh. Al-Sheikh is the Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

- The Kingdom's General Sports Authority tweeted these crowd shots from the stadium and noted that there was great attendance & atmosphere:

The rounds and the exciting competitions continue and amazing interactions from the fans.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/bWbERu5iwt — General Sports Authority (@gsaksa_en) November 2, 2018

Great attendance and atmosphere at the #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/pi38J6BM8G — General Sports Authority (@gsaksa_en) November 2, 2018

The challenge continues and the excitement live on



#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/zKaF4Xu1Z0 — General Sports Authority (@gsaksa_en) November 2, 2018