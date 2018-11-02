WWE Crown Jewel: Braun Strowman Vs. Brock Lesnar (Vacant WWE Universal Title Match)

Vacant WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

Back from a break and out comes Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin to the ringside area. We see the vacant WWE Universal Title on display at ringside. Out first comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman as the fireworks go off around the stadium in Riyadh. Braun Strowman is out next. Braun stops on the stage and looks around before marching to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Fans started cheering Lesnar before Hamilton began his introduction. Heyman interrupts Hamilton and does his own introduction for his client, introducing him as the champion. Corbin enters the ring with the title to raise it up but he turns and nails Strowman in the face with it. Corbin orders the referee to ring the bell. Lesnar looks on. Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails the F5 but Strowman kicks out at 2.

Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails another F5. Braun kicks out at 2.

Lesnar and Heyman can't believe Braun kicked out. Lesnar grabs Strowman and nails a third F5 but Braun still kicks out. Lesnar lifts Strowman again but he just tosses him over the top rope this time. Strowman lands hard and the referee counts as Heyman yells at his client. Strowman makes it back into the ring and Lesnar doesn't look happy. Heyman screams and pounds on the mat as Lesnar stalks Braun. Lesnar scoops Braun for another F5 but Braun slides out. Strowman with a boot to the face. Strowman charges but Lesnar scoops him for a fifth F5. Lesnar covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

- After the match, Lesnar takes the title and raises it as his music hits. We go to replays. Lesnar stands tall with the title as the fireworks go off. Heyman and Lesnar are all smiles as they head up the ramp. We see Strowman down on the outside in pain.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel. To access our full Crown Jewel coverage, click here.