WWE Crown Jewel: Kurt Angle Vs. Dolph Ziggler (World Cup)

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring for the final first-round World Cup match as Hamilton does the introduction for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle comes out as red, white and blue fireworks go off around the stadium. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre. We get a sidebar video of Ziggler and McIntyre backstage earlier in the day. Ziggler says the cup is coming home with the true best in the world.

The bell rings and they lock up. They tangle and trade holds. Angle slams Ziggler first. Ziggler looks to mount offense but Angle hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Angle with two German suplexes now. Ziggler is on the apron now as McIntyre gives him a few words of support. Angle looks to German Ziggler off the apron but Ziggler hangs onto the ropes. Angle gets knocked off the apron to the floor. Ziggler whips Angle into the steel ring steps. Ziggler brings it back into the ring with offense. Ziggler nails a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Ziggler keeps Angle grounded on the mat with a bodyscissors and Sleeper now. Angle fights up and out, slamming Ziggler back into the turnbuckles. Angle with a German suplex. He doesn't release and hits two more for a close 2 count. Ziggler blocks the Angle Slam and nails a DDT for a 2 count. More back and forth and counters now. Ziggler misses the Fame-asser and Angle hits the Angle Slam for a close 2 count. A nervous McIntyre hops on the apron.

Angle drops the straps as the crowd pops. Angle goes for the ankle lock but Ziggler kicks him away. Ziggler with the Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Angle blocks another Fame-asser and they go back & forth again. Angle catches Ziggler in the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Ziggler screams out but Angle keeps it locked. Ziggler goes for the rope but Angle drags him back. Ziggler rolls but Angle turns the hold right back over as McIntyre looks on. Ziggler finally breaks the hold. Angle charges but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Ziggler moves. Ziggler with a Zig Zag for the win to advance.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, McIntyre enters the ring and checks on Ziggler as the music starts. Ziggler stands tall as we go to replays. Ziggler and McIntyre head to the back together as we get a look at the updated brackets. Ziggler vs. Rollins and Mysterio vs. Miz are confirmed.

