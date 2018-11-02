WWE Crown Jewel: Rey Mysterio Vs. Randy Orton (World Cup)

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

We see the WWE World Cup trophy at ringside as we get ready for the first tournament match. Hamilton gives a grand introduction for Rey Mysterio and out he comes as the pyro goes off. We get a sidebar video from Mysterio, who says this tournament is one of the reasons he came back to WWE. Hamilton gives an introduction to Randy Orton and out he comes next.

They also aired a sidebar video from Orton on his way to the ring. Orton said he's always been the best and will prove it tonight. Back and forth to start. Rey tries to springboard in but Orton dropkicks him in mid-air. Orton smiles and covers for a 2 count. Orton focuses on Rey's ribs now and stomps away. Rey looks to turn it around but Orton keeps control and goes for the mask. Orton takes Rey to the top but Rey ends up taking him down with a crossbody. The 619 chants continue. Rey comes back with offense for a 2 count. Rey with kicks. Orton blocks a 619 and nails the second rope draping DDT.

Orton with more offense until Rey blocks the RKO. Rey counters and rolls Orton up out of nowhere for the surprise pin to advance.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, Orton immediately drops Rey with the RKO as his music starts up. Orton launches Rey under the bottom rope, sending him out to the floor. Orton follows and slams Rey face-first into the announce table. A referee helps Rey limp off as Hamilton announces him as the winner.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel. To access our full Crown Jewel coverage, click here.