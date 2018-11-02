WWE Crown Jewel: Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and AJ unloads, backing Joe into the corner with strikes. Joe tries to turn it around but AJ goes for the hurt knee. AJ focuses on the knee again and takes Joe down face-first. AJ with kicks to the knee into the corner now. AJ with shoulder thrusts in the corner. They go to the floor and AJ ends up hitting a moonsault from the apron, then sending Joe into the steel ring post. Joe finally gets a break and sends AJ into the barrier as AJ went to break the count. Joe keeps control and knocks AJ back off the apron with a knee.

Joe runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending AJ into the announce table. AJ's elbow and ribs hit the table hard and the referee checks on him now. Joe brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count. Joe keeps AJ grounded now in the middle of the ring. AJ looks to fight back but Joe drops him and covers for a 2 count. Joe talks trash while keeping AJ down now. Joe mocks & taunts the fans and AJ, then shuts down another comeback attempt with a big chop. They get up and both trade several strikes now. AJ finally gets an opening and drops Joe but he's slow to recover. AJ with chops now. Joe fights back and they trade shots in the middle of the ring again as fans chant for AJ. Joe blocks a Styles Clash and sends AJ into the corner. AJ springboards up off the second rope and levels Joe for another 2 count. Fans chant for AJ again as Joe rolls to the floor for a breather.

AJ launches himself out with a forearm. AJ brings it back into the ring and goes for a Phenomenal Slam but Joe catches him and nails a powerslam for a close 2 count. AJ charges at Joe but Joe turns him inside out with a huge lariat. Joe with another pin attempt. They're both down in the middle of the ring now. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher out of the corner. Joe resists and gets to the bottom rope to break it. They tangle and Joe gets the Coquina Clutch locked in. AJ grabs the bad leg and bends it back while in the Coquina Clutch. Joe gets to the ropes and breaks the submission AJ turned him into.

Joe fights off another Calf Crusher attempt but AJ drops him with a pele kick. More back and forth now. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, AJ stands tall and raises the title as his music hits. We go to replays. AJ poses in the corner with the title as the crowd cheers him.

