WWE Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley (World Cup)

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from a break and Hamilton does the introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, who also currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with former partner Dean Ambrose. Out next comes Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. Rush takes the mic and starts hyping Lashley up as they head to the ring, taking some easy shots at the people in the crowd.

The bell rings and Lashley overpowers first, staring Rollins down. They lock up and go at it, trading shots. Lashley with a knee to the gut to slow Rollins down. Rollins dropkicks Lashley through the ropes to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes but Lashley runs back in and chokeslams him to the mat. Lashley with more offense and another 2 count. Lashley keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Lashley with more power moves, keeping Rollins in control. Lashley brings Rollins out of the corner and keeps him grounded again. Rollins starts to make a comeback but Lashley drops him with the inverted DDT. Lashley lifts Rollins high for the vertical suplex and holds him in the air. Rollins fights out with a knee to the head. Rollins sends Lashley out of the ring. Rush is being quiet on the mic today. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Lashley into the barrier but he's still standing. Rollins runs the ropes again and nails another dive that brings Lashley down.

Rollins goes to the top but Lashley climbs up and cuts him off. Lashley goes for a superplex but Rollins resists. Rollins goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Lashley blocks it. Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb but Lashley lands on his feet and decks Rollins in the spine. Lashley with the gutwrench but Rollins gets out. Rollins leap frogs and rolls Lashley up but turns that into the Stomp for the pin out of nowhere to advance.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the match, Rollins recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins stands tall with the Intercontinental Title.

