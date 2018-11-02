WWE Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler (World Cup)

WWE World Cup Semi-final Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Out next comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre.

They size each other up and go back & forth with holds to start. Rollins goes for the hurt ankle early on. They break and go for a test of strength but Ziggler kicks Rollins. Ziggler takes Rollins to the mat with a headlock. They break and run the ropes. Rollins leap frogs and catches a crossbody. Rollins slams Ziggler to the mat and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins follows to the floor and chops Ziggler. Rollins sends Ziggler into the barrier as the referee counts. Rollins with another big chop. Rollins brings it back into the ring but McIntyre gets in his way. They have words. Rollins dares Drew to hit him to get the disqualification. Rollins heads back into the ring but Ziggler spikes him with a big DDT on the hurt neck for a close 2 count.

Ziggler rakes Rollins' eyes and forehead over the top rope as the referee warns him. Rollins counters and looks to fight back but Ziggler kicks the knee out. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps Rollins grounded now and continues to focus on the neck. Back and forth now. Ziggler gets the upperhand again and drops Rollins face-first. Ziggler with a 2 count. Ziggler mocks Rollins while he's down now. Ziggler goes down but kicks Rollins into the turnbuckles. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for another pin attempt. Ziggler shows frustration now.

Fans chant for Rollins as he tries to fight free. Rollins counters and rolls Ziggler for a 2 count. Ziggler jumps for a DDT but Rollins catches him. They trade counters and pin attempts again. They trade several more pin attempts. Rollins catches a superkick and hits the Ripcord knee. Rollins falls on Ziggler for a close 2 count as a worried Drew looks on. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp but has to knock Drew off the apron. Dolph takes advantage but Rollins dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive on Ziggler and Drew right as Drew was telling Ziggler to get it together. Rollins brings Ziggler in and springboards but has to roll through. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count.

Ziggler goes to the top but Rollins runs up and nails the superplex. Rollins holds it for the Falcon Arrow but Ziggler counters that with a Zig Zag for another close 2 count. Rollins blocks another Zig Zag and drops Ziggler with a superkick. Rollins with a suicide dive to send Drew into the barrier. Ziggler runs up to the top but Rollins pushes him to the mat. Ziggler sells an ankle injury to distract the referee, allowing McIntyre to push Rollins from the top. Ziggler takes advantage and nails a superkick to get the win.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

- After the match, McIntyre hits the ring to help Ziggler up as the music hits. Ziggler vs. Miz is now official for the finals. Ziggler and McIntyre stand tall over Rollins as we go to replays. Ziggler and McIntyre head up the ramp and Saxton stops them. Saxton says it doesn't seem fair Ziggler won that way and says some people would see this as an upset win. Ziggler goes on about how he's been saying this for 13 years but no one believed him or gave a damn about him. Ziggler says the next time we see him in the ring, he will be holding his trophy because he is the best in the world. Ziggler and McIntyre head to the back as the music starts back up and some fans boo.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel. To access our full Crown Jewel coverage, click here.