WWE Crown Jewel: Shane McMahon Vs. Dolph Ziggler (World Cup Finals)

WWE World Cup Finals: The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from a break and it's time for the WWE World Cup tournament finals. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is introduced. Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin is at ringside to also watch. The Miz is out first. We see highlights from the other tournament matches from earlier tonight. Dolph Ziggler is out next with Drew McIntyre. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The referee ejects McIntyre before the bell hits, sending him to the back. Ziggler and McIntyre argue with the referee but Drew leaves. Miz takes advantage and attacks Ziggler before the bell. The referee tries to restore order but Miz attacks again. They both end up on the outside. Miz clutches his ankle. Miz sends Ziggler into the steel steps. It looks like Miz might be selling an injury. The referee tries to get them in the ring. Miz brings Ziggler in but they're both struggling. Miz says he's fine but the referee wants him to prove he can get back in the ring. The referee calls Shane over and says Miz isn't good to go. The referee calls for other officials from the back, telling Shane he can't let Miz compete. Miz says he's never been injured.

The referee tells Hamilton that Miz can't compete and must forfeit. Shane says it's not going down like that. He interrupts Hamilton's announcement. Shane says he's going to take The Miz's place. The announcement is made and it's official.

WWE World Cup Finals: Shane McMahon vs. Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin throws a fit as Shane McMahon enters the ring to get ready to go at it with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler also isn't happy. We see two referees helping The Miz to the back. The bell rings and Shane unloads in the corner. Shane with a big elbow. Corbin gets involved and argues with the referee again. The referee ejects Corbin to the back. Ziggler takes advantage and hits a Zig Zag on Shane from behind but Shane kicks out at 2.

Ziggler goes to work on Shane now. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Ziggler rakes at Shane's face. Shane fights back from his knees now, wearing jeans, sneakers and a tank top. Shane counters and hits a DDT. Shane catapults Ziggler into the top turnbuckle now. Shane goes to the top and hits a big Coast 2 Coast in the corner. Shane covers for the pin.

Winner of the WWE World Cup Tournament: Shane McMahon

- After the match, the SmackDown Commissioner is announced as the best in the world. Shane celebrates and poses in the corner as his music hits. Shane yells out, "Yeah! Oh my God!" before running around the ring to celebrate. We go to replays. Shane runs around the ringside area and celebrates as the referee hands him the World Cup trophy. Shane brings it into the ring and raises it in the corner. Shane poses with the trophy as the fireworks go off around the stadium.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel. To access our full Crown Jewel coverage, click here.