WWE Crown Jewel: The Miz Vs. Jeff Hardy (World Cup)

WWE World Cup First-Round Match: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy. We get a sidebar video from Hardy with comments on his demons and becoming the best in the world. Hamilton does the introduction for The Miz next and out he comes. Back and forth to start. The Arabic announce team is at ringside and were introduced earlier. Hardy slams Miz's face into the turnbuckles and chants "delete!" after turning it around. Miz drops Hardy back with a kick to the face.

Miz drives a knee to the spine and keeps Rey down. Miz with an inverted DDT for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and takes Hardy to the corner. Miz with corner dropkicks. Hardy turns it around and hits some of his signature moves for a close 2 count. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate but Hardy elbows him. Hardy nails a Whisper In the Wind for another close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Miz goes for the Figure Four but Hardy rolls him up for a 2 count. Hardy tosses Miz through the ropes to the floor. Hardy dropkicks Miz and follows to the floor. Hardy walks the barrier and clotheslines Miz on the floor. Hardy brings it back in the ring and goes to the top but Miz rolls out of the way. Hardy steps down to the mat and Miz suckers him in for a roll up. Miz uses the ropes for an advantage but the referee sees him. Hardy rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate and hits a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to advance.

Winner: The Miz

After the match, Miz stands tall and raises his arms as we go to replays. Miz heads up the ramp and stops to look back at Hardy, who is still down on the mat. Miz vs. Mysterio is confirmed for later.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel. To access our full Crown Jewel coverage, click here.