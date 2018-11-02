WWE Crown Jewel: The New Day Vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Bar

Back from a break and out comes The New Day - Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They're riding a huge magic carpet to the ring. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar - Cesaro and Sheamus, as the pyro goes off. Big Show is out next as ShowBar heads to the ring together.

Big E and Kofi are representing The New Day in this match. Sheamus starts off with Big E. Big E overpowers early on and takes control. Sheamus turns it around but Big E clotheslines him after hip toss attempts. Big E with a 2 count. Kofi tags in and leaps off the top, nailing Sheamus as Big E held him. Sheamus takes it near the corner and in comes Cesaro to take control of Kofi. Cesaro catapults Kofi out of the corner but Kofi lands on his feet. Woods taunts The Bar with Francesca at ringside. Cesaro runs into a dropkick for a 2 count.

More back and forth as Sheamus comes back in now. Big Show talks trash from ringside. The referee is distracted, allowing Show to get cheap shots in on Kofi. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded now. Sheamus comes in for more double teaming on Kofi for a 2 count. Sheamus with forearms to the chest while keeping Kofi grounded. Kofi fights back with strikes to the chest. Sheamus stops the tag and drops him. Cesaro tags back in and covers for a 2 count. Cesaro uses the middle rope on Kofi now as the referee warns him. Cesaro with the big gutwrench slam for another close 2 count. Cesaro keeps Kofi grounded again as Big E reaches for the tag. We see the match playing on the massive screen above the ring. Big E tries to rally the crowd for Kofi.

Kofi looks to fight up and out but Cesaro also reaches for a tag. Cesaro stops the tag and swings for Big E but misses. Cesaro turns around to a back bodydrop from Kofi as both go down now and look for tags. Sheamus tags in and knocks Big E off the apron. Sheamus rams Kofi into the corner now and places him on the top as Cesaro tags back in. Cesaro with a big uppercut. The Bar hits a double team Jackhammer variation on Kofi for a close 2 count. Cesaro talks trash over Kofi as Big Show taunts him, telling him to give up. Cesaro runs into a boot in the corner now. Kofi nails Sheamus. Kofi unloads but Sheamus tags in for more double teaming but it backfires and Sheamus hits the post.

Big E and Cesaro tag in now. Big E with belly-to-belly suplexes. More back and forth with Big E getting in the most offense. Sheamus ends up coming in and mounting Big E in the corner with right hands. Kofi tags in as Sheamus is on Big E's shoulders. Kofi leaps off the top with a double stomp to the back. Kofi with a 2 count on Sheamus as Cesaro breaks the pin. Kofi drops Cesaro with Trouble In Paradise to send him to the floor. Big E tags in and launches Kofi out of the ring to take Cesaro back down on the floor. Big E drops his straps and waits to hit the Big Ending on Sheamus. Big Show distracts from the apron. Big E sidesteps the Brogue Kick and covers Sheamus for a 2 count. Big E looks for the Big Ending but Show drops him with a knockout punch while the referee is distracted after going down to avoid a splash in the corner from Big E. Sheamus follows up with a Brogue Kick for the pin.

Winners: The Bar

- After the match, ShowBar stands tall in the ring as we go to replays. Big Show and The Bar head up the ramp as The New Day recovers.

