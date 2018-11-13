WWE Edits Becky Lynch Blood (Video), Edge & Christian Podcast Returns With New Home, Marquee Matches

- We noted before how it was interesting that WWE did not try to hide the bloody face of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch during the RAW invasion she led last night to close the show. As seen in the video above, WWE did go gray to cover up the blood in the YouTube video of the invasion.

- The following new episodes of Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network this week:

* Tonight at 11pm ET - Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from Survivor Series 2007

* Thursday at 11pm ET - The Rock and John Cena vs. The Miz and R-Truth from Survivor Series 2011

* Friday at 7pm ET - WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from Survivor Series 2017

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge has announced that The Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness podcast will return this Friday on a new home, Westwood One. Their guests will be Nita Strauss and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Edge tweeted the following on the return of their podcast: