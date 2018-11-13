WWE Hall Of Famer On SmackDown?, Post-RAW Team SmackDown Photo, Chad Gable And Bobby Roode Video

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after they were named Team Captains for Team RAW in the 5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. As noted, Roode and Gable will join The Ascension, The Revival, The B Team and Lucha House Party to battle Captains The Usos, The New Day and two other blue brand teams to be revealed. Gable talks about his tag team experience and says he knows they will be the ones to lead RAW to victory. Roode says they are ready to lead the team to victory because they are ready, willing and Gable.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in St. Louis for Tuesday's SmackDown, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if The Nature Boy will be used on the final show before WWE Survivor Series but we will keep you updated.

- Below is a post-RAW photo of Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Carmella, Asuka and Naomi. As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch led an invasion of RAW with the blue brand women's division. They took out RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and other red brand Superstars to close the show. Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature Rousey vs. Lynch in a non-title match plus a Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match with Team Captain Flair, Deville, Naomi, Asuka and Carmella vs. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Mickie James and Ruby Riott, plus Team Captain Alexa Bliss.