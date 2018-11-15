Nia Jax Checked Out By Doctors, WWE Hires Top Indie Producer, Special Look At The Velveteen Dream

- Above is a new WWE NXT Mixtape video, featuring a special look at The Velveteen Dream. The former WWE Tough Enough competitor will challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event in Los Angeles.

- WWE has hired top indie wrestling producer Giancarlo Dittamo to work on the production team, according to PWInsider. Described as one of the best kept secrets in pro wrestling, Dittamo has worked for several promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. He worked as CZW's lead writer for a while. Dittamo has also done film, TV and digital media work outside of the pro wrestling world.

- As noted, Nia Jax tweeted a photo of her busted fist on Wednesday, showing the damage done following her stiff shot to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on Monday's RAW. That stiff shot forced Becky to pull out of Sunday's WWE Survivor Series match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as she suffered a severe concussion and broken nose.

Jax was checked out by doctors following RAW. As seen below, she responded to a tweet from Tama Tonga and said she should be good to compete in the women's Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

I think I'll make it T! Docs say that I'll be ok to compete Sunday at #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/5qkVc7SAl0 — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 15, 2018