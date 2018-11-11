WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar Vs. AJ Styles Stat, Buff Bagwell Attacks Jerry Lawler At NBA Game, Sami Zayn

- Above, WWE has uploaded the full match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT Takeover: Dallas where Nakamura won after a Kinshasa knee strike. That was Zayn's last NXT match before heading to the main roster. As noted, Zayn has been out since June of this year with torn rotator cuffs and underwent his second surgery back in August. He isn't expected back until early 2019.

- WWE posted a stat to Instagram to hype up the rematch between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, noting both have been pinned only once in one-on-one action since WrestleMania (April). Lesnar was pinned by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and AJ was pinned by The Usos in a tag match with Daniel Bryan in late October on an episode of SmackDown. Lesnar and Styles had a break out match at last year's Survivor Series where Lesnar won with an F-5, AJ hopes to get that win back next Sunday at Survivor Series.

- Last night, Jerry Lawler and Buff Bagwell appeared at the Memphis Grizzlies NBA game. The Grizzlies were celebrating their annual "Wrestling Night" with Bagwell and Lawler appearing in a makeshift ring. While Lawler was cutting a promo, Bagwell attacked him and the Grizzlies mascot with a chair shot to the back. Bagwell (in his nWo shirt) then cut a promo on how much Memphis "sucks," which got some good heat. The promo can be seen below.