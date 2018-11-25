WWE IG Gallery Includes AJ Lee, NXT Theme Song Medley, WWE Asks Who Will Be Ember Moon's MMC Partner

- Above is Brook Farris playing the drums to a number of NXT theme songs on his YouTube channel, which features covers of many other WWE themes. The NXT Superstars featured are: Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Street Profits, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, and others.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. These collections typically include current WWE Superstars, WWE Hall of Famers, or former Superstars who recently made an appearance with the company, but it's interesting to note this week's included both AJ Lee (retired in April of 2015) and Eva Marie (left in August of 2017).

See Also Braun Strowman Surgery Update

- With Braun Strowman currently out with an elbow injury, Ember Moon is without a partner for the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge Playoffs. WWE said her partner will be announced next week, but is asking on Instagram who fans think her partner should be. Whoever joins Moon will be facing Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the first round. The other playoff matches are: Finn Balor & Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley & Mickie James, Charlotte & Jeff Hardy vs. R-Truth & Carmella, and The Miz & Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi.