WWE Looks At Absurd WCW Moments (Video), WWE - Girl Up Survivor Series Brainstorm Session, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | November 20, 2018

- WWE posted this video looking at absurd WCW moments that made us laugh.

- WWE stock was down 0.21% today, closing at $61.69 per share. Today's high was $62.93 and the low was $58.50.

- Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon hosted a "Girl Up Sports for a Purpose" brainstorm session with female fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Below are photos of the session along with comments from Stephanie:




