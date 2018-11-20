WWE Looks At Absurd WCW Moments (Video), WWE - Girl Up Survivor Series Brainstorm Session, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video looking at absurd WCW moments that made us laugh.

- WWE stock was down 0.21% today, closing at $61.69 per share. Today's high was $62.93 and the low was $58.50.

- Stephanie McMahon and Ember Moon hosted a "Girl Up Sports for a Purpose" brainstorm session with female fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Below are photos of the session along with comments from Stephanie:

I am so excited about our partnership with @GirlUp and getting to know such amazing young women! Thank you for the invaluable feedback on #SportsForAPurpose. I hope you had fun at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/n5pNgdPr9n — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 19, 2018