WWE Mexico Supershow Card, The Hardys Note, Sheamus Behind-The-Scenes, Survivor Series Eliminations

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 7 Superstars with the most Survivor Series eliminations in Traditional Elimination Matches - WWE Hall of Famers The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan tied with The Rock at 7, Rey Mysterio with 8, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels with 12, Big Show with 13 and Randy Orton with 15.

- The following matches have been announced for the WWE Supershow live event on Saturday, December 1 in Mexico City, Mexico:

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka vs. Ronda Rousey

* No DQ Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

* Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush

* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

* The New Day vs. The Colons

* Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega vs. Rusev with Lana

* Mandy Rose vs. Charlotte Flair

It was believed that The Hardys would be in action at this event but they have not been announced as of this writing.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus recently took UNILAD Fitness behind-the-scenes of his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Video from the segment can be seen below: