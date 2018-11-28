WWE & NJPW Stars Nominated For Gaming Award, Rhea Ripley's Title Photo Shoot (Video), Earl Hebner

- As noted, "The Mosh Pit Kid" Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm on today's WWE NXT UK episode to become the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion. Above is video from Ripley's first photo shoot as champion.

- Former WWE and TNA referee Earl Hebner is now taking bookings for indie events, appearances and seminars. Promoters can book the Impact Hall of Famer by contacting Pro Wrestling Entertainment by email at [email protected] or by phone at 615-394-8258.

- The WWE 2K19 video game has been nominated for "Fan Favorite Sports Game" in the 2018 Gamer's Choice Awards. Xavier Woods, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are also up for an award in the "Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)" category. The awards will air on Sunday, December 9 on CBS from 5-6pm EST. Voting is now online at this link.

Below is WWE's announcement on the awards along with comments from Woods:

