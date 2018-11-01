Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Star Gives Hostile Welcome To Keith Lee And Matt Riddle, Next Week's 205 Live, Bobby Heenan

By Marc Middleton | November 01, 2018

- Above is backstage video from this week's WWE NXT with Kassius Ohno giving a hostile welcome to Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, minutes after Riddle's TV debut win over Luke Menzies. It's believed that Ohno vs. Riddle will take place at "Takeover: War Games II" during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.

- Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks turns 40 years old today. Also, today would have been the 74th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

- Mark Andrews vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a non-title match has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode from the UK.



