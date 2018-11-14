WWE NXT Star Still Undefeated, WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Weigh-In (Video), YouTuber Backstage

- WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair remains undefeated in TV singles matches after tonight's win over Mia Yim. Above is video from that match.

- WWE posted this video of British YouTube star Joe Weller backstage at the recent WWE live event in Brighton, England. Weller met Jeff Hardy, Carmella, R-Truth, Naomi, The New Day and others while backstage.

See Also Current Card For WWE Survivor Series

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode featured the official weigh-in for Sunday's Survivor Series match between Mustafa Ali and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. The weigh-in was led by WWE Producer Adam Pearce, who helps run 205 Live, and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. They had the challenger weigh in at 182 pounds while the champion weighed in at 204 pounds. As seen below, the two cruiserweights got physical during the segment. Murphy later gave a backstage interview and said he almost feels bad for Ali because he has no idea what will happen to him on Sunday. Murphy said this is all about his title and he will go to Hell and back to keep it.