Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video, Triple H's Crew For Tonight (Photos), WWE PC War Games Diary Videos

By Marc Middleton | November 17, 2018

- Above is the video for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" pre-show with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6:30pm ET.

- Triple H tweeted these photos of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato and Mauro Ranallo preparing for tonight's big event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:


See Also
WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- The WWE Performance Center posted these Takeover Diary videos for NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Nikki Cross, The War Raiders, Adam Cole, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly. Cross is not scheduled for a match tonight but the others will be participating in the War Games main event.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Live Coverage Tomorrow

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top