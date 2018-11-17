WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II": Johnny Gargano Vs. Aleister Black

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Gargano hits the ring and talks some trash as he waits for his opponent. The music finally hits and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. He's wearing spikes or horns on his entrance jacket.

The bell rings and they stare each other down from their corners. Fans are riled up with dueling chants. They meet in the middle of the ring and have some words. Gargano slaps Black. Black drops him with a big kick. Black follows up but Gargano sends him to the floor. Gargano follows but Black kicks him in the face. Black works Gargano over and follows him back into the ring. They trade shots some more now. Gargano dodges a bunch of strikes and mocks Black by sitting down on the mat and smiling. Gargano avoids a kick and nails a stiff kick of his own.

Gargano with a big chop in the corner. Black looks to turn it around but Gargano stops him and keeps control in the corner. Black with a big knee to the face and a knee to the gut. Black brings Gargano down with more strikes and delivers a knee to the jaw. Gargano goes out and back in, nailing a stiff kick to the face as Black sat on the mat. Gargano unloads with stomps in the corner now. Gargano poses for some boos.

More back and forth now as they go to the mat. Gargano with a submission. Gargano goes for another hold but Black rolls him into a pin attempt. Gargano drops Black again for a 2 count. Gargano with chops and punches in the corner. Black fights out but Gargano keeps swinging. Gargano counters and rolls Black up but Black counters that. Black finally drops Gargano with a knee to the gut. Black with a kick to the face as Gargano ends up on the floor. Black runs the ropes and launches himself over the top, taking Gargano down on the outside.

Black brings it back in for kicks in the corner. Black with a sweep and another kick to the face. Black with a moonsault off the ropes for another 2 count. More back and forth. Black with a superkick but he ends up on the floor. Gargano runs the ropes for a dive and turns it into a slingshot DDT on the floor. Gargano brings it back in and launches himself into another slingshot DDT. Black still kicks out at 2. Gargano is wobbly on his feet as he stands over Black and looks to put him away. Gargano with kicks to the face and some trash talking about how he's the chosen one, not Black. Black catches a shot and hits a spinning back elbow but Gargano comes back with an enziguri. They trade more big shots in the middle of the ring now.

Black unloads with kicks. Gargano blocks a shot and nails a big spiked hurricanrana. Black levels Gargano with a big knee. Fans give them a standing ovation and chant NXT now. Black rocks Gargano while Gargano is on the apron now. Gargano fights back. Black boots Gargano but Gargano dives in the ring and takes him down. More back and forth between the two. Black comes back with a big kick to the head and a German suplex with a bridge for 2. Fans chant "this is wrestling" and "this is awesome" now.

Black misses a big kick. Gargano catches the next kick. Gargano drops Black with a clothesline. Gargano counters and drops Black into the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring. Black rolls him over for a 2 count. Black misses a sweep and takes a kick to the head. Gargano with a Snake Eyes into the middle turnbuckle. Gargano smiles as Black is down. Gargano looks around the crowd as he stands over Black, taunting him. Gargano pulls a taunt from his DIY days but Black sits in the middle of the ring and tells him to bring his best shot. Gargano delivers the flying knee but Black ducks. Gargano comes back with a kick and a running knee to the face for another close 2 count as Black powers out. Gargano can't believe it now.

Gargano with more shots while they're on their knees now. They get to their feet and Black swings back. They trade more shots in the middle of the ring. Black gets the upperhand and unloads with strikes. Black with a jumping knee to the head. He springboards but Gargano dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Black meets him with a huge knee to the face. They're both down on the floor now as we get a replay. Fans chant "Mamma Mia!" now as Black brings Gargano into the ring. Black stands over Gargano as Gargano grabs his boot and pleads with him, to put him out of his misery. Gargano stands up and is about to let Black hit a Black Mass but he tries to roll Black up instead. This leads to Gargano applying the GargaNo Escape. Black tries to get the ropes but Gargano re-positions and tightens the hold. Black rolls him over and out. Black with a big spinning knee to the face.

Black is stunned a bit now. He drops his kneepad and nails a big knee to the jaw. Black keeps Gargano from falling over and nails a Black Mass. Gargano is still being held up by Black now, out on his feet. Black with another stiff Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

